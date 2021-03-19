Dr. Fauci: 'Here We Go Again With The Theater' To Rand Paul

Articles

Friday, 19 March 2021

We all know Rand Paul isn't a real doctor, right? So when he talks words about immunity and variants and stuff, he might as well be talking about how to make a good sourdough or how to win a fist fight with, oh, I don't know, an angry neighbor. That's how much he knows. This was more than clear to all who had the misfortune of witnessing this painful exchange between him and Dr. Anthony Fauci — an actual physician and the nation's top virologist, in fact — about why wearing masks is still critical to reducing the numbers of people who get COVID-19. Paul's entire argument relied on the concept that if folks were vaccinated, or had survived the illness, they needn't ever wear a mask again. He based this on the low numbers of reinfections, completely ignoring the fact that masks are worn to protect OTHERS, not one's self. Nor does he consider variants (a big word, I know) of the virus, which are sure to multiply if people (1) refuse the vaccine, and (2) refuse to wear masks. Wheeee! "Given no scientific studies have shown significant numbers of reinfections of patients previously infected, or previously vaccinated, what specific studies do you cite to argue that the public should be wearing masks well into 2022?" drawled an actual physician's son. "I'm not sure I understand the connection of what you're saying about masks and reinfection. We're talking about people who have never been infected before," replied Dr. Fauci.

