Disgraced GOP State Senator Charged In Election Fraud Scheme

It looks like the Florida Attorney General found a blatant and serious case of election fraud and the charges are very serious. First up we have a former Florida Republican State Senator, Frank Artiles. He appears to be the mastermind behind the scheme. He was arrested on Thursday, booked and released on $5,000 bond. Local 10 News reports that he is accused of "masterminding and funding a sham candidate to manipulate voters last November" and he is facing charges related to "felony campaign finance crimes." His house was raided on Wednesday, which set up a flurry of theories about what exactly happened. His alleged co-conspirator, Alex Rodriguez, was booked on Thursday morning as well. They both face the following charges:

