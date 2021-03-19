Matt Gaetz And Fox Are Rooting For Putin Over America

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 16:07 Hits: 6

Rep Matt Gaetz from Florida, the uber-Trump sycophant, told Hannity that he doesn't think standing up to Russia will end well for America. During Trump's presidency, Putin became Donald's advisor and mentor. Fox News defended that treason, even when Trump smeared the US intelligence services to defend Vladimir during his Helstinky debacle. [clmediameta nid=141418] If anyone got knocked out by Putin, it was Trump. Since Trump isn't licking Putin's boots any longer for the nation, Hannity actually called Russia, "a hostile regime" and described Putin as a "hostile actor" last night. Hannity had a mental lapse when he didn't know why Putin is angry at President Biden. (Putin is furious with Biden because during an interview on ABC President Biden called Vladimir a killer, which is something Trump would never do.) "He's calling out the president and he's calling him out for a reason, am I right or wrong?" Hannity asked

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/fox-news-and-matt-gaetz-are-rooting-putin