Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 20:15 Hits: 0

The president said he would announce his next vaccination goal next week. "We need millions more to get vaccinated," Biden said.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/18/978840432/biden-administration-to-meet-goal-of-100-million-vaccine-doses-on-friday