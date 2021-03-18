Politics Podcast: How The Culture Wars Of The 2020s Are Shaping Our Politics

Articles

Over the past five years, ideas from the left — particularly on race, gender and the economy — have become increasingly influential within the broader Democratic Party. But there has also been a growing backlash on the right against what some Republicans refer to as “woke ideology” and “cancel culture.”

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with senior writer Perry Bacon Jr. about his recentreporting on the ideas that have gained currency on the left — and how the right has responded to them.

