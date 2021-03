Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 02:19 Hits: 5

More than 500 migrant children have spent more than 240 hours in the jail-like detention centers at the border as of Thursday, according to a DHS document obtained by NPR.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/18/979014713/hundreds-of-migrant-children-held-in-border-detention-for-more-than-10-days