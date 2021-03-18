That Package From Russian Asset Derkach To Nunes Looks Even More Suspicious Now

Articles

As I wrote previously, the intelligence report stated that Andriy Derkach, a Russia-tied Ukrainian legislator, played “a prominent role in Russia's election influence activities.” The report also assessed that Putin had “purview” over Derkach’s activities. It’s not hard to connect the dots between Derkach and Johnson: Johnson, you may recall, led the Senate investigation into Hunter Biden last year. Although he has denied receiving information from Derkach and laughably claimed not to know who he is, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Johnson “repeatedly cited information provided by Ukrainian official Andriy Telizhenko” as part of an effort to discredit Biden. Then in January, the Trump administration sanctioned Telizhenko and named him as part of a Russia-linked, foreign-influence network associated with Derkach. Then there’s Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. He has refused to say what was in a package he received from Derkach, sent to him at the committee. From a July 30, 2020 Politico report:

