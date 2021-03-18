Four Proud Boys Indicted For Conspiracy In Capitol Attack

Articles

Thursday, 18 March 2021

It's a strange feeling, seeing this investigation move on indictments of the bad guys in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Under the Other Guy, it had gotten to the point where justice was so erratic and politically applied, it didn't seem like justice at all. It's a relief to see this event treated with the seriousness it deserves. Via the New York Times: WASHINGTON — F.B.I. agents have arrested two organizers for the Proud Boys in Philadelphia and North Carolina, and prosecutors filed new charges against two other prominent members of the far-right group in Florida and Washington State as federal authorities continued their crackdown on its leadership ranks, three law enforcement officials said on Wednesday. With the new conspiracy indictment, prosecutors have now brought charges against a total of 13 people identified in court papers as members of the Proud Boys. Federal investigators have described the group, which appeared in force in Washington on Jan. 6, as one of the chief instigators of the riot at the Capitol that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

