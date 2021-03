Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 23:28 Hits: 1

Supporters of nixing the 60-vote legislative filibuster are facing big hurdles in the Senate, even as President Biden joins the fray by calling for reforms.Progressives view Biden’s comments endorsing a return to the “talking filibuster” as a big...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543750-filibuster-fight-looms-as-biden-leans-in