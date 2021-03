Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 09:00 Hits: 5

Biden wants to change the filibuster to one in which a senator actually has to talk for potentially hours on end. Many Democrats hope that could ease passage of some of their priorities.

(Image credit: Charles Dharapak/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/18/978420540/biden-endorses-reforming-the-senate-filibuster-heres-what-that-means