Rupert Murdoch Gets Early Vaccine, Still Runs Anti-Vax Programming

Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

The Daily Beast's Molly Jong-Fast reports that on Dec. 18, before almost anyone else, 89-year-old conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch got his shot through the U.K.’s national health service, presumably because he didn’t want COVID to kill him. Yet, since Trump lost, Fox News has become the hub of anti-vax propaganda led by Tucker Carlson, Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. A frequent new guest in the same mold as the fraud Dr. Scott Atlas, Alex Berenson has become Fox's late-night programming lead guest claiming vaccines are the real fraud. He's written a highly panned book on COVID and is far from being any sort of a medical expert. But since he's on Carlson, you knew that already. Murdoch has rejiggered the Fox News model of "some people say" routine to spread misinformation into 'I'm just asking questions" as a way to spread disinformation, fear, and anti-VAXer propaganda. People's lives are at stake. Donald Trump bears a lot of responsibility for these heinous actions, but (not surprising because he wants to live) even he refused to make public that he had been vaccinated along with his wife in January 2021. Why is this the case? Q?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/rupert-murdoch-gets-vaccine-then-runs-anti