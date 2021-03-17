UPDATE: Man Detained By Secret Service At VP's Residence Had Weapons In Car

Articles

On Wednesday afternoon, a man was arrested outside of the Naval Observatory, which is the Vice President's residence in Washington, DC in a pretty secluded part of DC near Embassy Row. This is not a tourist destination, is not near the metro and is not a big spot for foot traffic. In fact, the only people you ever see outside are joggers or dog walkers that live or work in the neighborhood. Scott MacFarlane of NBC tweeted about it shortly after it happened: NEW: Man wanted by US Capitol Police was stopped by Secret Service near Naval Observatory (which houses Vice President's residence)Police say they found a long gun, a large amount of ammunition and several gun clips w/ ammunition in man's car parked in a DC garage — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 17, 2021 And this update: NEW: Man wanted by US Capitol Police was stopped by Secret Service near Naval Observatory (which houses Vice President's residence)Police say they found a long gun, a large amount of ammunition and several gun clips w/ ammunition in man's car parked in a DC garage — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 17, 2021

