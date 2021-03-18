Dems Have Their Candidate For 2022: The American Rescue Plan

Articles

Forget treating the highly popular and newly enacted American Rescue Plan like a law. Let's treat it like the essential Democratic candidate for 2022. That's exactly how Washington Democrats and their allies are approaching promotion of the new law, according to Axios. In fact, White House political director Emmy Ruiz called Democrats' ensuing nationwide marketing blitz "very similar to campaign work." As with any electoral effort, Democrats are orchestrating a big push through their campaign committees. The Democratic National Committee plans to target TV ads promoting the rescue plan in at least eight battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is lining up a series of digital ads to help insulate House Democrats at risk of losing their seats in the midterms. And the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is already slicing and dicing two sitting GOP senators in digital ads for voting against the legislation: Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

