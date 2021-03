Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

President Biden is telling migrants "don't come," as a humanitarian crisis grows at the U.S. border with Mexico. The administration is sending most people who cross the border back to Mexico.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/17/978065722/migrant-surge-at-border-is-on-pace-to-be-the-biggest-in-nearly-2-decades