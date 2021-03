Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 13:05 Hits: 0

The president's German shepherd is back in Delaware getting some training after an incident at the White House.

(Image credit: White House)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/17/978116575/biden-defends-major-as-a-sweet-dog-just-in-need-of-some-training