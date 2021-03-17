MAGA Pastor: The Lord Showed Me Militias Springing Up To Prepare For Civil War

Articles

Via Right Wing Watch, MAGA evangelical pastor Rick Joyner is hard-selling civil war. This isn't new, he's been doing it for years. I'm guessing it brings in the donations. “I tell you we have to be ready to defend our families, our communities, our neighbors, our churches, everything because it is coming home,” Joyner said. “I don’t believe there’s going to be a neighborhood exempt from what’s coming.” “We’re telling our people, ‘You really need to be able to protect your own family, and you need to be able to gather together with others who are going to join together to protect their neighborhoods,'” he continued. “I saw militias popping up like mushrooms all over the country. These weren’t racist militias. They weren’t evil. All they want to do was protect their communities. And the Lord showed me in this dream that he had seeded our whole country with a provision to defeat this onslaught, and the seeds that he has sown throughout our country to defeat it were the veterans of the Afghan and Iraqi wars who knew how to fight urban warfare and everything else.”

