Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 10:35 Hits: 4

John Sanders led U.S. Customs and Border Protection under the Trump administration. At least five children died after being detained during the last surge, and he fears "history is repeating itself."

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/17/977978891/deaths-of-migrant-children-haunt-former-official-as-border-surge-increases