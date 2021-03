Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill has passed. President Biden is now hitting the road to promote it, starting in the Philadelphia suburbs: an area that was key to his election.

