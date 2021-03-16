Durbin Slams McConnell's Scorched-Earth Filibuster Threat

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 16:56 Hits: 1

A small rhetorical, procedural bomb blew up on the Senate floor Monday afternoon. Sen. Dick Durbin, the Majority Whip and chair of the Judiciary Committee, and began: "It was August of 1957, a senator took the floor here in this very chamber. He had a remarkable record. he'd served as a Democratic senator, as a Dixiecrat senator, and as a Republican senator before he finally retired." He was talking about Sen. Strom Thurmond, who on that August day embarked on his 24 hours and 18 minutes record-setting filibuster. "For what principled purpose did this senator take such pains and preparation? For what noble reason did he grind the world's greatest deliberative body to a full-scale halt for more than 24 hours?" Durbin asked, and answered. "In order to defend Jim Crow racial discrimination and deny equality to African Americans." Durbin continued: "Today, nearly 65 years after Strom Thurmond's marathon defense of Jim Crow, the filibuster is still making a mockery of American democracy. The filibuster is still being misused by some Senators to block legislation urgently needed and supported by strong majorities of the American people." The filibuster, he said, "is what hitting legislative rock bottom looks like. […] Rather than protecting the finely balanced system our founders created, today's filibuster throws a system out of balance, giving one half of one branch of government what amounts to a veto over the rest of government. It promotes gridlock, not good governance."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/durbin-calls-out-mcconnell-calls