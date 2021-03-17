CDC's Covid Response Altered By Former Guy's White House

Articles

A top-to-bottom review of Trump-era coronavirus guidance has identified public health recommendations issued under the banner of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that were "not primarily authored" by agency staff or backed by the best existing scientific evidence. Ordered by current CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, the review (pdf) was seen as confirmation of widespread fears that the Trump administration—members of which repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic—manipulated guidance coming out of the nation's leading public health agency to make it fit with the White House's views and political objectives. In September, Politico reported that Trump political aides reviewed and, in some cases, altered CDC recommendations. "I am deeply concerned by CDC's findings that the Trump administration undermined the public health response to the coronavirus pandemic by issuing CDC guidance that was at odds with the best available science and in some cases was not even written by CDC scientists," Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, said in a statement Monday.

