Kansas Senate Majority Leader Under Arrest For DUI, Fleeing Arrest

Not sure what it is with these midwestern Republicans and traffic laws but they seem to be egregious when they break the law, this one actually trying to speed away from the cops while intoxicated. At least this one didn't kill anyone. Source: Fox 4, Kansas City TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Tuesday morning for a series of crimes, including driving under the influence. Public booking information shows he was jailed early this morning, March 16 at 3:55 a.m. Police listed other infractions as well, including fleeing from law enforcement, speeding and improperly crossing on a divided highway. Sullentrop has been in the state Senate since 2017, serving on the House previously. The Wichita Republican has often been at odds with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. BREAKING: Kansas Senate GOP Leader Gene Suellentrop was arrested, booked into Shawnee County jail early today, jail records show. Story TK #ksleg — Jonathan Shorman (@jonshorman) March 16, 2021

