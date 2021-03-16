Republican Promises Bipartisanship On Immigration, Really

Articles

Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Sorry, Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, we simply don't believe you. On Tuesday morning's CNN Newsroom, the Iowa Congresswoman forgot for a moment that she wasn't on Fox. She recently made a "fact-finding" trip to the US-Mexico border and came back repeating statements from "border patrol agents" that individuals on the "terror watch list" were crossing into the US. She also reported on a "a large load of fentanyl." Jim Sciutto did his best but hey, CNN bookers brought this person on the air. That was the first mistake, Jim. Sciutto interrupted MMM to note that "people" on the "terror watch list" are coming over the border, and that border patrol agents told her that "they had just apprehended and taken into possession a large load of fentanyl." 9/11! Solyndra! It really was as if for a moment she forgot she wasn't on Fox and Friends. Thankfully Jim Sciutto reminded her, and noted that she was actually quoting a talking point from the previous president that had been debunked by his own DHS. Whoops! So MMM changed tactics and suggested, after a LOT of prompting from Sciutto, that solving the problems at the border will require bipartisan compromise and actual passing of legislation by Congress! And after the interview, Jim Sciutto tried to hold her accountable on Twitter, and she retweeted this! So let's keep an eye on Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

