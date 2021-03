Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 13:06 Hits: 4

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday defended comments he made last week that about Black Lives Matter protestors, asserting that there was “nothing racial” about his suggestion that he would have reason to fear if the Capitol rioters had been associated with the racial justice movement or Antifa.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/mLVweV_P7YI/johnson-boldly-insists-theres-nothing-racial-about-his-blm-comments