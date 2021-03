Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

Democrats are facing big headaches as they try to craft a sweeping infrastructure and jobs package. Fresh off a victory on the coronavirus relief bill, where they eschewed GOP support, President Biden and congressional leaders are homing in on one...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543328-dems-momentum-hits-quagmire-over-infrastructure-plans