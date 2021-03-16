Ron Johnson Says He Will Not Be 'Silenced' Over His Racist Comments

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 12:01 Hits: 7

Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough went after Republican senator Ron Johnson this morning for standing by his comments about the Capitol Hill protesters. "Still trying to downplay this mob, Mika, like Ron Johnson, who said he wasn't concerned, because they were law-abiding people. No, they were bashing police officers' heads, they were jamming police officers' heads in doors. They were bear spraying a police officer who later died," he said. "These are terrorists. I will say, if Ron Johnson saw these people -- he's a bigot, if you judge him by his words, he's a bigot -- he said, if these were black people, he would have been scared. As I said the day after, if they were black people, they would have all been shot in the face. If they were Muslims, they would have been sniped from the top of the building. They were white people. So --" "No one knew what to do?" Mika Brezinski said. "This BS was allowed to continue for too long. The National Guard wasn't called in. Police officers didn't move as quickly. Some Capitol cops were letting them move in and out freely, opening up the gates, letting them run through it. This is grotesque, and it is an insult. It is an insult to the police officers who died that day and who were hurt that day that a United States senator is saying that these were peaceful law-abiding people who he wasn't worried about. He would have been worried if they were black, but they weren't black, so, this didn't bother him," Scarborough said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/ron-johnson-says-he-will-not-be-silenced