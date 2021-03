Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 01:20 Hits: 8

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses whether President Biden’s approval rating will be boosted by the American Rescue Plan and how popular he will have to be to avoid a backlash at the midterms.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/is-a-presidents-approval-rating-still-useful-when-politics-are-so-polarized/