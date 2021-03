Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 20:10 Hits: 4

As some top veteran Senate Republicans opt to retire in 2022 over running for reelection, former president Trump still looms large over the party — but that will help or hurt candidates?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/15/977548643/the-looming-presence-of-trump-is-affecting-republicans-up-for-reelection