Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 20:10 Hits: 4

On Monday, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy led a group of Republican lawmakers to the U.S. southern border in Texas amid a jump in the number of migrants showing up at the border.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/15/977548622/republicans-visit-u-s-mexico-border-amid-increase-in-border-crossing-attempts