Right-Wing Lawyer Locked And Loaded To Strip Voting Rights

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 21:22 Hits: 7

Cleta Mitchell has long been the right-wing go-to for creation, staffing and maintenance of their dark money network, but she may be best remembered as the lawyer who was part of the call where Trump hounded Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes. Monday, Mitchell announced that she was heading up a "new" right-wing project to protect "election integrity." The announcement seen in the video above was an exclusive to Newsmax and made in conjunction with Freedomworks, the same hard-right organization who organized against the Affordable Care Act with the assistance of many, many Billionaire Bucks™. In a statement to Newsmax, Freedomworks stressed, “Election integrity is the most important issue to the conservative movement.” “The outcome of the 2020 presidential election and its associated legal battles underscore the need for conservatives to engage at all levels in fighting for secure elections that generate confidence,” they wrote. As if this hasn't been their project for years and years. Let me re-introduce the "Hydra" plan of attack embedded below, brought forward by True The Vote's director Catherine Engelbrecht to the Groundswell gaggle of conservatives headed up by Ginni Thomas, spouse of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/trump-lawyer-claims-more-people-voting