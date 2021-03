Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 19:27 Hits: 3

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced Friday that he has invited Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos to testify at a hearing about inequality scheduled for next week.The Senate Budget Committee chairman has already secured the testimony of one worker...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/542966-sanders-invites-bezos-to-testify-at-inequality-hearing