The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kentucky: Where Insulting Cops May Soon Be A Crime

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Breonna Taylor was sleeping. Minutes later, she was dead from the gunshots of police in her apartment. A year later, no legal consequences for the cops who murdered her, or detained and jailed her boyfriend who legally tried to defend her and himself from the (now-illegal) no-knock warrant police executed in their apartment. On the day before the anniversary of the tragedy of Taylor's killing, Kentucky's GOP Senate passed a grotesque pro-police, anti-Black, anti-free speech, victim-blaming bill, criminalizing insulting a police officer. On "The Sunday Show," Jonathan Capehart read the mind-blowing headline from the Washington Post: "Kentucky Senate votes to criminalize insulting police in way that could cause 'violent response.'" Speechless from the brutality of this law, Capehart finally manages to ask his guest, Kimberly Atkins, "Is this a first amendment challenge?" She agreed that, of course, it was, but listed the deeper reasons the law reflected the twisted moral rot of the GOP.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/kentucky-crime-insults-police-breonna

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version