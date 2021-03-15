Articles

Eschaton: Introducing Elon Musk, the Buckaroo Banzai of self-driving cars. No More Mister Nice Blog: Introducing Meghan Markle, cultural Marxist and Democratic presidential candidate. Calculated Risk: Analysts expect this week’s Federal Reserve Open Market Committee to raise its forecast for GDP growth, offer an improved outlook for unemployment and stand by its predictions for continued low inflation. Blue NC: The American Rescue Plan will pay the full cost of insuring 650,000 people in North Carolina for the next two years. Will Republicans turn down free money out of spite? Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "The American system has access to healthcare for everybody. It’s called the emergency room.” (North Carolina GOP Senator Richard Burr, March 12, 2014) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

