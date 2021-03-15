Disinformation: The Real Reason Republicans Don't Want To Get Their Vaccine

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021

There's a lot of nonsense on the news this morning about how Trump could encourage his supporters to get the covid vaccine, and there are hints that the Biden administration will try to flatter Trump in hopes of getting him to take a public stance on getting the shot. This will be an utter waste of time, because conspiracy theories live on in nebulous and shifting alternative realities outside of political figures. Anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories have been around for years, and in 2018, the Russians saw the potential for societal chaos and set their trolls to work. They succeeded! And there are so many people pushing misinformation from so many different directions, it's hard to identify all the vectors. Take former NYT reporter and Bill Maher fave Alex Berenson, who is considered an "expert" now by people who would ordinarily never credit anything from the New York Times: Also: what should we call introducing genetic material into cells for, umm, therapeutic purposes? Hold on... I’ll think of something...Vaccine! Yeah, that’s the ticket. Let’s call it a vaccine. Errrrybody loves vaccines.It’s like when they rebranded NMRs as MRIs. Genius.

