Biden Did Not Create Border Crisis. Guess Who Did

Published on Monday, 15 March 2021

With the new Democratic administration in place for less than two months, Republicans are screaming about the southern border and GOP Congressmen sending a delegation to make believe they care about immigrants. Texas Representative Veronica Escobar, a Democrat who represents TX-16 on the US/Mexico border, explained in detail to CNN on Sunday that the Trump administration's bungling of border immigration is responsible for the continued nightmare we are seeing. In 2020, the influx of immigrants at the border increased tremendously, but Trump did nothing (as usual) except to tweet.. Tapper asked, "In 2019, you called the influx of migrants at the border a humanitarian crisis. Is this a crisis?" Rep. Escobar replied, "What I called the crisis was the government's response that created the inhumane conditions where we had families and small children outdoors in triple-digit temperatures sleeping on rocks. That was truly a humanitarian crisis." The Texas Congresswoman said it is still a challenge now because of the former guy's ineptitude.

