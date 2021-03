Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 09:00 Hits: 2

Kevin McCarthy's trip comes amid a jump in the number of migrants showing up at the border, especially unaccompanied children.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/15/977021942/house-gop-leader-heads-to-southern-border-as-democrats-ready-immigration-bills