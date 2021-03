Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 13:11 Hits: 1

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is facing criticism for remarks about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that at least one lawmaker in his home state called "racist."Johnson said during an interview last week with radio host ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543108-ron-johnson-criticized-for-saying-capitol-rioters-didnt-scare-him-but-black