Proud Boys Member Who Allegedly Pepper-Sprayed Cops Now Arrested

Christopher Worrell, East Naples, was arrested by the FBI for participation in the MAGA sedition riot of January 6. Ironically for this guy, his girlfriend works at Naples News, and she told a friend about his involvement, who later tipped off the FBI. Worrell, like many of them, also catalogued his lawlessness on social media (GoPro camera again) and was photographed allegedly pepper-spraying police. Worrell faces numerous charges, according to the FBI complaint. Source: Naples Daily News On Jan. 13, a tipster contacted the FBI to report that they believed Worrell traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and potentially participated in the riot. The details are included in the FBI statement of facts a federal magistrate signed March 10. Christopher Worrell of East Naples at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a photo included in an FBI statement of facts a federal magistrate signed March 10, 2021. The tipster said they are an acquaintance of Worrell's live-in girlfriend. During a raid Friday, FBI agents arrested Worrell at a home owned by Trish Priller. Worrell's Facebook Page says he and Priller are in a relationship.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/proud-boys-member-who-allegedly-pepper

