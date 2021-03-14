Florida Republican Tries To Claim Credit For Biden's Relief Bill

Articles

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-Florida) tweeted "So proud to announce that the Biden Administration has just implemented my bipartisan COVID relief bill as part of @SBAgov policy!" She voted against it anyway. They really are shameless, aren't they? Salazar is not the only example of this either. Several other Republicans have tried the same trick, because apparently people are stupid and they think they can get away with it. And because Salazar represents a swing district (FL-27), that's actually nominally Democratic, she uses the words "bipartisan support" a lot in her tweets to pretend that she's not just another Republican flunky for Trump and the rest of them. Let's hope in 2022 the voters of Florida's 27th district in the Miami area see through her BS. The hashtag #YOU VOTED AGAINST IT was trending on Twitter, in an attempt to shame the shameless. Source: Newsweek Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, for example, on Saturday lauded Biden's adoption of her bipartisan legislation to extend the deadline for Americans to begin paying back Economic Damage and Disaster Loans, given to support businesses through the economic turmoil of COVID-19. The bill was co-authored with Democratic Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids.

