Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said in a recent interview that he “wasn’t concerned” about what ultimately amounted to a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob, but would have been concerned had those storming the Capitol been affiliated with a movement for racial justice known as Black Lives Matter.

