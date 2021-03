Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 18:53 Hits: 3

A U.S. Army reservist who took part in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was known among colleagues for expressing white supremacist and anti-Semitic views at the naval facility where he worked as a security contractor, according to a new filing by federal prosecutors on Friday.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/bWbsLHLJnzs/navy-contractor-in-riot-was-known-by-colleagues-for-anti-semitic-and-white-supremacist-views