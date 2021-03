Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 22:07 Hits: 3

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has embraced a tough stance on immigration. That's a change from his time as state attorney general, when he often spoke about protecting immigrants in Texas.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/13/976875783/how-texas-gov-abbotts-immigration-rhetoric-flipped