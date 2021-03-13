Paul Gosar Is GOP's Designated White Nationalist

Articles

House Republicans seem to have a permanent slot for a designated white nationalist member in their ranks these days. Steve King, the Iowa congressman who finally stepped aside in the election, used to play the role. Nowadays, Paul Gosar of Arizona seems to have become the go-to guy. Gosar was the keynote speaker in Orlando, Florida, at the America First Political Action Committee (AFPAC) conference organized by white nationalist troll Nicholas Fuentes, leader of the alt-right “Groyper Army.” He followed that up Monday by tweeting out a meme featuring the group’s motto, “America First is Inevitable.” And just as they largely did right up until King wondered aloud what was wrong with the phrase “white supremacist,” Republicans pretended as if nothing had happened.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/paul-gosar-gops-designated-white