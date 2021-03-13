Tiffany Cross Smacks Down Lindsey Graham’s Whine On Black Farmer’s COVID Relief

Articles

Sen. Lindsey Graham shouldn’t need an explanation as to why Black farmers get extra debt forgiveness in the COVID relief bill, but he got an epic one from Tiffany Cross about the massacre of Black farmers in Elaine, AR in 1919. It speaks volumes that Graham whined about Black farmers getting too much debt forgiveness in the COVID relief bill, rather than showing any concern as to whether any white farmers need any. Obviously, he was using race-baiting to attack the wildly popular COVID relief bill. “What has that got to do with COVID?” Graham “asked.” If he cared about substance over right-wing messaging to whites, he would have known that Black farmers have not only struggled with discrimination and debt in the past, in the present they are “dealing with a disproportionate share of COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations, death and economic hurt,” Tom Vilsack, the nominee to head the USDA, said in his support of the bill. As an example of the past discrimination and debt, Cross cited the 1919 massacre of Black farmers in Elaine, Arkansas:

