Dissenter Weekly: In Attack On Freedom Of Expression, Congolese Whistleblowers Face Death Sentences

In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola shares a disturbing update involving death sentences that were issued in absentia against two Congolese whistleblowers who exposed an international money laundering network.

Kevin also highlights bank whistleblowers who urge the United States Justice Department to further prosecute Credit Suisse for helping the rich dodge taxes.

The show concludes with news of a settlement in a whistleblower lawsuit brought against Amazon in New Jersey and coverage of whistleblowers who have called attention to improper staff hiring that took place at the Justice Department during Donald Trump’s last days in the White House.

For the overtime segment, Shadowproof publishing editor Brian Sonenstein highlights a report from Ella Fassler on a journalist who exposed a COVID-19 outbreak at the GEO Group halfway house where he was being held and faced retaliation. The story was published at Shadowproof and funded by our members and newsletter subscribers.

This week’s stories:

Congolese Whistleblowers Sentenced To Death In Absentia

Whistleblowers Urge US Government To Prosecute Credit Suisse For Helping Wealthy Dodge Taxes

In New Jersey, Amazon Settles Whistleblower Lawsuit Over Lack Of COVID-19 Safety

Whistleblowers Accuse Trump DOJ Of Politicizing Staff Hiring In Final Days In Office

Update On WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange’s Case

Journalist Detained At GEO Group Halfway House Faces Retaliation For Exposing COVID-19 Outbreak



