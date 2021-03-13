No, Biden Does Not Need To Thank His Predecessor

Articles

I don't agree with this reaction to President Biden's speech: This. Need a path to make this a win for Rs so they will help tout the vaccines and encourage people to get vaccines https://t.co/M7ct6a5ubc — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) March 12, 2021 What's the point? Trump doesn't do magnanimity himself, and he doesn't respond to magnanimity in a normal human way. If you want to know how Trump would react, you shouldn't try to imagine how it would go if it involved two psychologically healthy presidents who've been at odds: "Hey, I've been pretty tough on you, but you did a really good job with this." "Thanks, and you're doing a hell of a job now." That's not Trump. Trump doesn't want to put aside differences. He wants to win. He doesn't like meeting in the middle. Flattery he likes. He wants to be told he deserves sole credit for good things. A couple of days ago, he demanded as much:

