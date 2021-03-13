Republicans Say Rescue Act Is Too Costly But Let's Repeal Estate Tax

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021

Sen. Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, called out Republican members of Congress on Thursday for demanding a permanent repeal of the estate tax—a move that would overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest Americans—while simultaneously rejecting the new coronavirus relief package as "partisan and wasteful." "While Senate Republicans told us we cannot afford to provide $1,400 direct payments to the working class," the Vermont senator said, "they had no problem introducing a bill this week to repeal the estate tax which would provide a $1.7 trillion tax break to the billionaire class. Total hypocrisy!" "Republicans are obsessive about delivering massive tax cuts to their super wealthy friends." —Sen. Chris Murphy

