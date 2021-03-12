Florida Woman Admits The Capitol Riot Was '99% MAGA'

Articles

A "peaceful protest" attended by people in riot gear who would later storm the Capitol in an attack which would leave 5 dead and 140 police officers injured. Montoni would later tell a Facebook contact, "HaHa yeah it was so fun! But they did pepper spray us." And also wrote, "Storming the Capitol to take back our country from traitors! This is OUR HOUSEEEE!" and "FUCK TRAITORS!" Source: WFLA TAMPA (WFLA) – A Polk County woman, charged in the Jan. 6 sacking of the U.S. Capitol, called the insurrection a “peaceful protest” in social media posts the day of the assault that killed five people and injured 140 others, according to a court document. Corinne Lee Montoni, 31, of Lakeland, was arrested Tuesday morning at her home and now faces federal charges for obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. She is the 25th Floridian charged in connection with the attack that disrupted a congressional hearing to certify the Electoral College count for the 2020 Presidential Election. And here's what she wrote on social media: “We broke a few windows, sure but we were a peaceful protest occupying the people’s property,” she wrote. Montoni added, “Trump is our leader. This is not over yet.”

