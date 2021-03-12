Military Brass Rip Tucker For Denigrating Women Soldiers

Articles

Published on Friday, 12 March 2021

On March 9, Carlson sneered at President Biden’s comments, made on International Women’s Day, when he spoke about updating combat uniforms, body armor, hairstyle requirements and maternity flight suits for women soldiers: CARLSON: So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China's military becomes more masculine as it's assembled the world's largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it's out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient who lost both legs fighting in Iraq, slammed Carlson. A lot of senior brass have done the same.

