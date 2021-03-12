Roger Stone's Chauffeur Is Charged In Capitol Riot But Roger Knows Nothing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 14:23 Hits: 4

First, a clip from a new interview with former acting secretary of defense, Christopher Miller, who served under Trump. He told CNN he believes Trump's speech on January 6th did incite the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. REPORTER: Do you think the president was responsible for what happened on the 6th? MILLER: I don't know but it seems cause and effect, yeah. The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech? I think it is pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened. "He's saying out loud what so many members of the Republican party seem reluctant to say, which is the president caused this insurrection at the Capitol. There's also news out today from a filing that happened yesterday, a court appearance that happened yesterday involving a man named Joshua James. He is an Oath Keeper. He is charged in this Capitol riot case," Wild said. "He is also, according to an FBI agent, a member of Roger Stone's security detail the day before the riot. The FBI agent testifying in court yesterday that he reviewed video that showed Joshua James was a driver for Roger Stone for an event the day before the insurrection.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/roger-stones-chauffer-charged-capitol-riot