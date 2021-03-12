Friday News Dump: Brian Kilmeade Thinks We Should Be Over It, And Other News

Articles

Published on Friday, 12 March 2021

As we've known for some time, Fox got nothin'. They have no idea how to handle Joe Biden while still placating The Other Guy, and you can see them stumbling. Their numbers are dropping like a hot rock, yet they keep doing the same old, same old: Fox & Friends has a typical reaction to Biden's address: "Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn't praise, he kicks them in the groin."(Kilmeade must've been angry all the time when Trump didn't praise Obama/kicked him in the groin?) pic.twitter.com/kepF0mrTyx — The Recount (@therecount) March 12, 2021 If you want to Thank Trump for anything POSITIVE, you can thank him for:1. Losing a reelection.2. Losing the GOP majority in the House.3. Losing the GOP majority in the Senate.4. Exposing GOP traitors who swear fealty to him.5. Record number of voters - against him. https://t.co/lA1fkNYmjP

